New York SNAP Benefits May Soon Be Majorly Restricted

Some major changes could be coming to the SNAP program that would affect many New York residents.

What Is SNAP?

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, is a federal program that helps low-income individuals and families in the tri-state area afford groceries. Thanks to this program, millions of Americans have access to nutritious food to feed their families with. SNAP used to be called food stamps. The system is essentially the same.

SNAP benefits are distributed through a card that functions like a debit card. This card lets users purchase approved food items at grocery stores, farmer's markets, and other food stores. SNAP is designed to cover "the basics," such as fruits, vegetables, bread, meat, dairy products, and other essentials."

How Do You Qualify For SNAP?

Your income needs to fall within certain limits based on your household size to be eligible. In 2025, the monthly income must fall below these numbers:

1-Person Household: $1,968

2-Person Household: $2,658

3-Person Household: $3,349

4-Person Household: $4,040

According to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, they estimate the average benefit per person in fiscal year 2025 will be $187 per month or $6.16 per day.

What Changes Are Coming To SNAP?

Kentucky Senator Rand Paul has introduced the Nutritious SNAP Act. He hopes this will "restore personal responsibility and state flexibility to the Federal Food Assistance Program." Many used SNAP for junk food.

This bill further amends the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to regulate the foods eligible for purchase with SNAP benefits. Under the bill, SNAP benefits may not be used for: Soda, Candy, Ice Cream, Potato Chips, Cookies, Pies, Brownies & Brownie Mix

This bill would also limit beverage purchases to water, cow’s milk, healthy dairy alternatives, and 100% fruit or vegetable juice.

In a statement for Senator Rand's office, they say:

"With nearly a quarter of SNAP benefits currently spent on sugar-laden, nutrient-poor products, the bill seeks to realign the program with its original mission: to improve the nutrition of low-income households."

You can read more online here.

