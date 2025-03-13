See Which New York Cities Are Among The Top 50 Oldest In America

Have you ever wondered what cities in New York State are among the oldest in America?

First- The United States was "born" on July 4th 1776. However, before that historic moment, some of the oldest cities in America were established long before the nation was.

All the oldest cities were founded by European explorers—Spanish, French, and English—but most occupied lands were settled long before by Indigenous peoples."

So how many of those older cities are in New York State?

What Is New York State's Oldest City?

Where in New York State would you find the oldest city? That honor goes to Albany according to ThoughtCo:

Albany is the capital of New York State and its oldest city. It was first settled in 1614 when Dutch traders built Fort Nassau on the banks of the Hudson River. The English, who took control in 1664, renamed it in honor of the Duke of Albany."

It wasn't until 1797 that it became the capital of New York state. Many state government offices in Albany are located at Empire State Plaza, which is considered a prime example of Brutalist and International Style architecture.

Where Is The Oldest City In America?

That honor goes to St. Augustine Florida, which was founded on September 8th 1565. For more than 200 years, it served as the capital of Spanish Florida. From 1763 to 1783, control of the region fell into British hands.

During that period, St. Augustine was the capital of British East Florida. Control reverted to the Spanish in 1783 until 1822, when it was ceded by treaty to the United States. St. Augustine remained the territorial capital until it was moved to Tallahassee in 1824. In the 1880s, developer Henry Flagler began buying up local rail lines and building hotels, ushering in what would become Florida's winter tourist trade, still an important part of the city and state economy."

So which cities in New York are just as old?

