New York Museums Are Stealing the Spotlight

If you needed another reason to explore the Empire State, here it is: New York’s museums are absolutely crushing it, and the national awards are proving it.

From science to music, pop culture to the cosmos, New Yorkers are lucky to have these gems right in their backyard.

Rochester’s Cosmic Crown

The Strasenburgh Planetarium in Rochester took home top honors as one of the best planetariums in the country.

Whether you’re a space nerd or love a good star show, this place is out of this world.

Science and Wonder in the North

The Wild Center in Tupper Lake snagged 2nd place for best science museum.

Interactive exhibits, live animals, and hands-on experiences make this one a must-visit for curious minds.

This summer, from June 1 through October 31, the outdoor trails at The Wild Center will be home to six giant troll sculptures — each one towering and totally unique.

Fun for the Kids (and Adults Too)

Rochester and Buffalo both earned top spots for best children’s museum.

If you’re looking for playful learning, imaginative exhibits, and plenty of “wow” moments for the little ones (or the kid in you), these spots deliver.

Rock Out at Bethel Woods

Music lovers, rejoice!

Bethel Woods came in 2nd for best music museum, honoring the legacy of Woodstock while keeping history alive with incredible exhibits and live events.

Small Town, Big Museum Vibes

The Corning Museum of Glass was recognized as one of the best small-town museums, proving that even quaint towns can pack a serious cultural punch.

Glass lovers, this one’s calling your name!

Pop Culture Royalty

Rochester and Jamestown claimed spots for the best pop culture museums, with the National Comedy Center in Jamestown coming in at #1.

From comic books to movies and TV, these museums celebrate everything that makes fandom so fun.

New York, You’re Killing It

So yeah, whether you’re chasing stars, science, music, or your favorite pop culture icons, New York’s museums are getting the national love they deserve.

Pack your curiosity and go explore — you won’t be disappointed.