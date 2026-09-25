When it comes to putting away the lawnmower for the season, New York property owners shouldn't rely on a strict calendar date.

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Instead, local weather and turf behavior dictate the end of the mowing season, which typically wraps up between late October and late November.

What The Experts Say

Because New York lawns primarily feature cool-season grasses like Kentucky bluegrass and fescue, growth slows dramatically once daytime high temperatures consistently stay below 50°F.

We've had some frost in parts of Central New York already. And plenty of cool nights regardless of frost in the morning.

Experts recommend a simple test to determine if you are ready for your final cut: mow your grass and wait. If 10 to 14 days pass with virtually no vertical blade growth, the growing season has officially ended.

The Final Mow

As someone who loves mowing the lawn, I'm not ready to give it up for the snowblower. But it'll be here sooner than we all hope.

For the final mow, experts advise dropping the mower blade height down by about half an inch, typically to 2 or 2.5 inches.

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This prevents the turf from bending and matting under heavy winter snow, which reduces the risk of fungal diseases like snow mold. Homeowners should also clear away heavy fallen leaves before the final pass to avoid smothering the grass.

Because climate varies across the state, Upstate lawns often stop growing weeks earlier than yards on Long Island or in New York City.

Property owners are encouraged to let active growth rather than the calendar be their final guide.

Utica Green Waste Pickup - Fall

We're almost at that time of the year for City of Utica residents to begin placing their green waste loose at the curb.

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Loose green waste will be collected starting October 4th this year. Until then, the Oneida Herkimer Solid Waste Authority says continue placing green waste into the bin.