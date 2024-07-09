Heat Advisory for Even Hotter Weather in New York
The steamy weather continues in New York. And if you think yesterday was hot, wait until today.
The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory from noon until 8 PM on Tuesday, July 9.
Temperatures are expected to be in the 90s once again but the heat index will make it feel like the gates of hell in the triple digits.
Heat Stroke vs Heat Exhaustion
Whether you work construction, on a farm, landscaping, or just spend time exerting yourself in the summer heat, you need to avoid heat stroke. Here are signs of heat stroke and the difference from heat exhaustion.
When it's hot and humid, it's difficult for your body to stay cool. If you get hot too fast, or your body loses fluid or salt through dehydration or sweating, you could have a heat-related illness. Watch for these signs...
Heat Stroke Symptoms
Hot, dry, red skin
Rapid pulse
High body temperature ≥ 105°
Loss of alertness
Confusion
Unconsciousness or coma
Rapid and shallow breathing
If you or someone you know suffers a heat stroke, call 911 immediately. Cool down immediately in a cool place, a cool bath, or in AC. You can also place ice on wrists, ankles, and armpits, or wrap up in a cool, wet sheet.
Heat Exhaustion Symptoms
Heavy sweating
Fainting
Vomiting
Cold, pale, clammy skin
Dizziness
Headache
Nausea
Weakness
If you or someone you know has heat exhaustion, which can quickly lead to heat stroke, move into a cool place. Loosen clothes and apply cool, wet clothes to the neck, face, and arms. Sip water slowly.
CNY Long Range Forecast
Tuesday: A chance of thunderstorms, mainly after 4 PM. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 93. Heat index values as high as 97.
Tuesday Night: A slight chance of thunderstorms before 8 PM. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Wednesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 11 AM, then showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 11 AM. High near 84. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
Wednesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 5 AM, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 5 AM. Low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.
Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 81.
Thursday Night: A chance of showers, mainly before 2 AM. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 81.
Friday Night: A chance of showers before 2 AM. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 83.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.
