From the Adirondacks vast peaks to Cooperstown's rich history, we really do have a lot to entice travelers to visit and stay awhile.

Some would say we are very fortunate to live here. But according to recent data, travelers from Canada are on the decline.

New Travel Initiative

Sometimes, those looking into a trip or vacation need something to entice them further. We've all been there, saying "make it worth my while".

The "NY Loves Canada" campaign is a way to do just that.

This new tourism promotion launched by New York State is designed to encourage Canadian travelers to visit the Empire State

The initiative launched by Governor Kathy Hochul follows a 26% drop in Canadian visitors and a 28% decrease in Canadian travel spending in New York State during all of 2025.

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Canada has historically been New York's largest international tourism market. Local border communities and statewide businesses rely heavily on this cross-border traffic.

State officials designed the program to remind Canadians of the close historic and economic ties between the region and their northern neighbor.

Cindy Ord, Getty Images Cindy Ord, Getty Images

What the Campaign Offers The I Love NY website highlights special savings on travel essentials like lodging, attractions and dining across various regions including Central New York. READ MORE: Why You Shouldn't Ignore Misdelivered Mail in New York State The promotion focuses heavily on the end of summer (August and September), with select deals extending through December 2026. Central New York Deals Every part of NY State has a variety of deals including Central New York.

Here are some of the deals for Canadian Tourists to enjoy

Fly Creek Cider Mill

Lake View Motel Cooperstown

The Gatehouse Coffee Shop

Lake Placid Legacy Sites

The Wild Center and Wild Walk

So, we'd like to know, what's one place any person visiting needs to try in Central New York?