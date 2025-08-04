After weeks of careful planning and long hours behind the scenes, Oneida High School has officially found a new home for the 2025–2026 school year.

Since late June, district leaders, school administrators, guidance counselors, and community partners have worked tirelessly to come up with a plan to keep students learning and connected, despite some serious challenges.

The need for a new location became clear after a powerful storm swept through the area on June 22nd, leaving behind extensive damage to Oneida High School.

READ MORE: A Heartfelt Thank You To Heroes Of Central New York After The Storm

The storm caused significant electrical and mechanical failures throughout the building. After multiple assessments, it was determined that the school would not be safe to reopen in the fall—and likely not for the entire academic year.

Get our free mobile app

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Temporary New Home

That solution? The district is now moving forward with plans to relocate the entire high school to the former Bishop Grimes Jr./Sr. High School campus.

The lease for the building is being finalized, and it will serve as Oneida’s temporary high school for the full 2025–2026 year.

READ MORE: Trapped by the Storm, Freed by Heroes - A CNY Survival Miracle

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Typical School Year

District officials are reassuring families that the daily schedule will remain consistent, and students can still expect a full, typical school year.

"While we acknowledge that this decision presents its own set of challenges, we are now able to move forward with a clear plan and goal of securing a new location that meets our needs," said Superintendent Matthew Carpenter.

Further details will be shared soon, and the district is asking for continued patience as the transition comes together.