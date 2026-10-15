Woman Dies After Pedestrian Accident on French Road in New Hartford

A 47-year-old woman has died after being struck by a vehicle on French Road in New Hartford.

According to the New Hartford Police Department, officers and members of the New York Mills Fire Department responded to the scene around 6:20 AM on Wednesday, October 14. The crash happened on French Road between Chenango Road and Burrstone Road.

Sadly, the woman died as a result of the collision.

Police Continue Investigating the Crash

French Road was closed for several hours while police collision investigators and evidence technicians worked at the scene. The New York State Department of Transportation helped with the road closures.

Police say the driver of the vehicle has been cooperative throughout the investigation. Investigators have also ruled out alcohol or drug impairment as a contributing factor in the crash.

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The identities of the woman and the driver are being withheld for now while authorities notify next of kin.

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Authorities Have Not Released Additional Details

The circumstances surrounding the collision remain under active investigation by the New Hartford Police Department.

Police say additional information will be released as it becomes available and when appropriate.