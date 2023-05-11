Cute Kids! Come Meet the Newest Members of the Utica Zoo Family

These little guys are ready to say hi and become your next four-legged friend.

The Utica Zoo is constantly bringing in new members to their massive family of animals. Regardless of the age, the zoo will welcome any animal that needs a forever home. But our favorites have to be when the littlest of babies join the crew!

Credit - Utica Zoo, Vet Tech Nicole Credit - Utica Zoo, Vet Tech Nicole loading...

Baby Goats!

Talk about a cuteness overload! The Utica Zoo is proud to announce the addition of these 3 crazy kids to their family. You can catch them in the Backyards and Barnyards section of the zoo.

Like any baby animal, they are full of energy and spunk. The three of them get along great and are eager to make even more friends at the zoo. Maybe the next one can be you!

Credit - Utica Zoo Credit - Utica Zoo loading...

Since they are new, they do need some time to adjust to their home. Zookeepers have moved Tasha and Arya, the adult Nigerian Dwarf Goats, to a new habitat in the Asian Realm Section for the time being. But soon enough, they'll join their new friends back where they belong.

Wine in the Wilderness

If you're looking for a good excuse to go to the zoo, how does a glass of wine sound? The Utica Zoo is hosting their Wine in the Wilderness event on Saturday June 3rd. Come enjoy a wide array of wine, slushies, beer, food trucks and more! There's even live music with Simple Props.

Credit - Utica Zoo Credit - Utica Zoo loading...

Tickets are on sale and still available online. The event is going to happen rain or shine, but you do have to be 21 years or older to attend.

