New 20 Mile Challenging Ride Coming to Rails in Adirondacks

Get ready to immerse yourself in one of the most exhilarating outdoor adventures the Adirondacks has to offer.

The Boreas River Valley Run railbike tour is a 20-mile trip through some of the areas most remote and breathtaking landscapes.

If you’re up for the challenge, this physically demanding journey will reward you with unforgettable sights, from hidden natural wonders to heart-pounding rapids.

Your Adventure Begins at Indian Lake

Starting at Indian Lake, your adventure kicks off with a comprehensive briefing to prepare you for the journey ahead.

You’ll set off on the historic National Lead freight line tracks, pedaling north along the mighty Hudson River.

As you make your way through the serene wilderness, stunning views of the surrounding forest and river will unfold, offering a peaceful yet invigorating start to the tour.

Discover the Boreas River & John Burroughs Cave

Your first major milestone is crossing the iconic trestle bridge, where the Hudson and Boreas Rivers meet. The view from the bridge alone is worth the trip, but it’s only the beginning of what’s to come.

Stop and explore the legendary John Burroughs Cave System, a hidden gem tucked away in the wilderness. Named after the famous naturalist, this cave offers a glimpse into the region’s geological past, and a rock slide nearby adds to the adventure.

Conquer the Rapids of "The Straits"

Continue your journey alongside the Boreas River, where the pace picks up as you near the thrilling rapids known as "The Straits."

The rushing whitewater provides an adrenaline-pumping backdrop for your ride. This stretch of the river is one of the most exciting parts of the tour, offering a true taste of the raw power of the Adirondacks’ natural landscape.

Scenic Picnic by the River

The tour slows down for a well-deserved break at a serene riverside picnic area.

Relax, take in the beauty of the wilderness, and even dip your toes in the cool, crystal-clear waters of the Boreas River.

The Journey Home

The final leg of the Boreas River Valley Run is a pleasant, downhill ride back along the tracks. As you coast downriver, the peaceful surroundings will provide a fitting conclusion to your adventure.

This four-hour journey through the Adirondacks’ most secluded and beautiful areas is more than just a ride – it’s a full immersion in the rugged beauty and untamed spirit of the region.

Whether you’re a seasoned adventurer or simply someone looking to push your limits, the Boreas River Valley Run promises an unforgettable experience with Revolution Rail.

Other Rail Bike Options

There are several rail biking options to choose from at Revolution Rail in North Creek, New York if you want a shorter trip.

North Bridge Run

North Bridge is Revolution Rail's flagship run. The 7-mile round trip leads you through the forest canopy with beautiful glimpses of rapids on the Hudson River.

South River Run

The South River run is a mostly flat 7.5 mile trip along the Hudson River.

You’ll pass a beaver lodge and pond, and experience the forest reclaiming this once busy stretch of commercial railroad.

Hadley Run

For the not so faint at heart, the Hadley Run travels across a 500′ long and 90′ high bridge with spectacular views of the Hudson and Sacandaga Rivers.

Revolution Rail runs from May through October and trips can be booked at Revrail.com.