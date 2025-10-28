As we get ready to wrap up October, we still have one more Tarot Tuesday left. We pulled some cards to see what the universe is serving up.

Here Are This Week's Cards

From left to right, pick Card 1, 2, or 3. And honestly, if you're feeling it, go ahead and pick all three. If you feel that card doesn't apply, pick another card, or see if this applies in another way. If you aren't happy, this is a free reading so you know, deal with it. If you stumble on this article on another day of the week, you were pulled here for a reason, so enjoy the reading.

CARD 1 — Queen of Swords (Circe)

If you picked Card 1, you’re channeling Circe. She was the ancient enchantress known for turning arrogant men into literal pigs (Odysseus' crew found out the hard way). Circe is sharp, strategic, and never, ever, fooled twice. This card is all about finally seeing through the noise. Over the next few weeks, you could get real clarity about someone’s true intentions, make a smart boundary move, or cut off a situation that’s been slowly draining you. Big “I’m not cold, I’m just done being naïve” energy.

CARD 2 — Seven of Cups (Hesperus)

Card 2 is ruled by Hesperus, the Evening Star, the shimmering god of twilight and tempting illusions. In myth, his light is beautiful… but not always reliable. This card shows up when life feels like a menu of 47 different possible timelines (some magical, some messy). Expect offers, ideas, what-ifs, or even romantic attention to increase in the next few weeks, just be careful not to fall in love with potential instead of reality. Ground before you leap.

CARD 3 — Five of Swords (Eris)

If you went with Card 3, you picked Eris, goddess of chaos, discord, and that one person who thrives on drama. She’s the reason the Trojan War happened, literally because she wasn’t invited to a party and threw a golden apple to start beef. So yeah… this is your stirred pot card. In the coming weeks, choose your battles carefully. You might finally speak up about something that’s been festering — but know when winning isn’t actually worth the fallout. Use Eris energy to disrupt what’s unfair, not just what’s annoying.

Overall Energy (October/November):

This trio, Circe, Hesperus, and Eris, is the ultimate awakening arc. It suggests that over the next few weeks, something (or someone) you’ve been unsure about is going to reveal its true nature, and you’ll finally have the clarity to act on it. The Seven of Cups says you’ve been in a fog of choices, distractions, “maybes,” or fantasy-level potential. The Queen of Swords steps in to cut through that haze with sharp truth and emotional maturity. And Eris? She brings the snap, the confrontation moment, the power surge, the “actually… no more” energy.

This is a period of calling something out, cutting something off, or claiming your space. It doesn’t have to be messy, but it will be decisive. Expect illusions to fall, boundaries to form, and your voice to get louder. It’s a shift from confusion, clarity, into action.

About The Deck We Are Using

The deck we are using is called Mythos Tarot: Guidance from the Greek God:

The ancient gods may be long gone, but the paths they walked are still very much alive beneath us — the dust from their footsteps never really settled. This Greek Mythos tarot deck lets you step onto those same mythic roads, blending traditional tarot meanings with the archetypes of the Olympians to give modern insight with ancient power. Each card is paired with a specific god whose myth aligns with its energy, so you’re not just pulling cards — you’re channeling legends. It’s a spiritual map and a psychological mirror, helping you see your inner world through timeless symbols and divine storytelling.

If you're interested in buying them, you can find them online here.

About The Psychic Who Is Doing The Reading

Dave Wheeler is a professional psychic medium who has communicated with spirits and channeled messages since high school. He has been doing readings for over 15 years, specializing in Tarot for the last five. You can learn more by searching Dave The Seer, The Psychic DJ’. You can also catch him on mornings for "Polly and Wheels in the Morning" on Big Frog 104 in Utica/Rome NY.

