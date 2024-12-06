Mystery of the Ornament Tree in CNY: Holiday Magic in the Middle of Nowhere
I have so many questions about the random tree with Christmas ornaments in the middle of nowhere.
Have you seen it? Probably not. It's on a backroad that not many people drive down.
The tree is located on Wood Park Drive behind Lowes just past Homewood Suites in New Hartford.
Ornaments Added Each Year
I first noticed it a few years ago. Back when it only had one ornament. I found it strange, since it was the middle of summer.
As time went by more ornaments were added to it. The last time I checked the count was up to 5.
What The Story Behind the Ornaments
It's not a tree in someone's yard. It's not located in a highly trafficked area. It's on a road few drivers even use.
So why this tree? Does it hold any special significance out in the middle of nowhere?
Who is the decorator? One person, a family?
What's the purpose? Is it just for fun or did something tragic happen on that road and this is someone's way of memorializing them?
READ MORE: Family Decorates Most Upstate New York Christmas Tree to Honor Late Son
And how did that 5th ornament get up so high?
Who Has the Answer
Inquiring minds want to know.
What's with the random tree in the middle of nowhere that has ornaments added to it each year?
If you know the answer email me at Polly@bigfrog104.com or send us a message in our app.
