If you found yourself slowing down—or completely stopping—along Route 46 outside of Boonville lately, you’re definitely not alone.

Snow Sculptures That Literally Stop Traffic

Drivers in Central New York have been doing double takes thanks to an over-the-top snow sculpture display that puts Frosty the Snowman to absolute shame.

What looks like something straight out of a fairy tale is actually a mushroom village made entirely of snow, and it’s turning heads near Cobbled Stone Castle outside of Pixley Falls.

Built by Brothers Who’ve Been Creating Snow Art Since Childhood

The creators behind the snowy showstopper are Michael John of Cobbled Stone Castle, along with Tim Sturdevant from Stoney Shire and Jon Sturdevant.

“My brothers and I have been building snow sculptures since we were kids,” Michael explained. “We love being out in the snow and creating imaginative things.”

Leveling Up the Snow Game for Social Media

This winter, the trio decided to take things up a notch. Michael recently launched YouTube and TikTok pages for Cobbled Stone Castle and wanted a project that would truly stand out.

“We’ve probably made around 50 snow sculptures over the years,” he said. “But we just learned a new process that relies on tamping snow into molds, which made our work way more intricate.”

A Two-Week Build That Turned Snow Into a Storybook Village

The mushroom village took two full weeks to complete, with every detail carefully shaped by hand.

From the curved mushroom caps to the textured snow walls, the craftsmanship is what has people pulling over to take a closer look.

“If the warm weather wasn’t upon us, we would have built more,” Michael laughed.

Community Reactions Make It All Worth It

The response from passersby has been overwhelmingly positive.

“People stop and check it out and say the nicest things,” Michael said. “We’re getting a lot of great feedback.”

If you want to see it for yourself, the snow sculptures are located at Cobbled Stone Castle on Route 46, just outside of Boonville near Pixley Falls.

“It inspires us to create more when people stop, look, and appreciate our creativity.”

In a season where snow is often seen as an inconvenience, this Central New York display proves it can also be pure magic.