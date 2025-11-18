If you’ve ever wished your life had just a little more chaos, comedy, and maybe a Scottish nanny who looks suspiciously like your ex...... then get excited, because Mrs. Doubtfire is officially coming to Utica.

Where to Buy Tickets

Broadway Theatre League of Utica just announced that single tickets are on sale right now for the upcoming engagement of MRS. DOUBTFIRE The Musical. You can pick up tickets at the Stanley Theatre box office at 259 Genesee Street, snag them online at BroadwayUtica.org, or call 315-724-4000 if you’d like to hear a friendly human voice confirm your choices. Got a big group of 10 or more? Call 315-624-9444.

The show hits Utica on March 3rd and 4th, 2026 at 7:30PM, and it’s already being called wonderful, heart-warming, and laugh-out-loud funny...... which honestly checks out if you remember Robin Williams throwing fruit, lighting a boob on fire, or shouting “Hellooooooo!” from behind a kitchen appliance.

What the Musical Is About

Just like the beloved movie, the musical follows Daniel Hillard, an out-of-work actor who loses custody of his kids and decides the logical solution is to disguise himself as a Scottish nanny named Euphegenia Doubtfire. As one does. What starts as a desperate plan quickly becomes a life lesson, because while Mrs. Doubtfire may be a fictional old lady with sensible shoes, she ends up teaching Daniel more about being a parent than any custody hearing ever could. The show is funny, sweet, chaotic, and somehow exactly the kind of musical the world needs right now: a reminder that family is messy, love is complicated, and sometimes you just need a wig and an accent to figure things out.

Why Fans Love This Version

The show is packed with talent too. It’s based on the original direction of four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks and features a book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O’Farrell, plus music and lyrics by Wayne and Karey Kirkpatrick. The touring production includes choreography by Michaeljon Slinger, scenic design by David Korins, costumes by Catherine Zuber, lighting by Philip S. Rosenberg, sound by Keith Caggiano, hair and wigs by Victoria Tinsman, and about a dozen other wildly talented behind-the-scenes pros who make the magic happen.

When and Where to See It

So, Utica, get ready. Mrs. Doubtfire is coming and she’s bringing laughs, heart, and maybe a pie to the face.

