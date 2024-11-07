One New York Family Has the Most Christmas Lights – 750,000!
One New York family continues to top their world-record Christmas display every year. This year is no different, with nearly three-quarters of a million lights.
Timothy Gay goes all out for the holidays. It's a tradition he started back in 1995 for his kids Emily, Daniel, and John.
Their Christmas display in Lagrangeville, New York was so big it set a Guinness World Record for the most lights on a residential property. That was back in 2014 when they had a mere 601,736 bulbs.
2021 Record-Breaking Display
In 2021, the Gay family beat their record with 687,000 Christmas lights.
Over 250 songs were choreographed for the display that featured nearly 2,000 items, all controlled by a computer.
2022 Christmas Lights
More lights were added in 2022, bringing the total to 703,000.
2023 Christmas Lights
Last year they did it again, adding even more lights, to bring the total to 718,000.
Lagrangeville Lights Up
Keeping with tradition, the light count is over 735,000 for 2024.
The massive display will open on November 29. It'll run every night through December 28. It is a drive-through-only display and everyone is asked to avoid stopping on the roads.
You can check out the world record Christmas display on 8 Patrick Drive in LaGrangeville, New York.
The light show with music begins at 4:45 PM and will stay on until 10:30 PM on the weekends and the week of Christmas, 9:30 PM Sunday through Thursday.
When you arrive, tune your car to 95.3 FM to hear the choreographed music.
You can get all the details on Facebook or at ERDAJT.com, named for Tim's 3 children ER - Emily Raejean, DA - Daniel Arthur, JT - John Timothy.
The only question I have is, who is in charge of counting all those lights?
