Looking for the perfect weekend getaway that mixes charm, adventure, and a little local flavor? New York is full of small towns that make it easy to slow down, explore, and soak in the scenery. From riverside dining to Olympic history, these towns are full of surprises for every type of traveler.

HGTV highlighted 40 of the most charming small towns in the country, and two can be found in the Empire State.

Lewiston New York

Lewiston is just a quick drive from Niagara Falls.

This little town has somehow packed cobblestone streets, cozy shops, and wineries into one charming package.

Summer weekends bring live music and local art to Center Street, while fall is pure magic for anyone who loves colorful leaves and crisp air.

Grab a riverside meal at The Silo, treat yourself to Hibbard’s seasonal custard, or sip your way through the Niagara Wine Trail. And if adventure calls, the new electric Maid of the Mist boats at the Falls are a must.

Lake Placid New York

In the Adirondacks, Lake Placid looks like it came straight off a postcard.

Famous for hosting the Winter Olympics in 1932 and 1980, it’s still the go-to spot for snow sports fans—but it’s just as charming in the warmer months.

Wander Main Street for unique local finds, catch live music by Mirror Lake, or try your hand at fly-fishing on the Ausable River.

In winter, the frozen lake turns into a playground for toboggan runs and other snow-filled thrills.

Love Exploring named it the most charming small town in New York, too.

"Named for shimmering Lake Placid itself, this little town in the Adirondack Mountains is a top spot for outdoorsy types."

More Charming Towns in New York

We'd like to add a few more charming small towns in New York.

Saratoga Springs is another must-visit. Known for its natural mineral springs and vibrant arts scene, this town mixes history with a lively downtown.

You can catch a performance at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center, wander boutiques along Broadway, or relax at one of the local spas. And if you’re a horse racing fan, the Saratoga Race Course is legendary—especially during summer meets.

Cooperstown

Cooperstown is perfect for history buffs and baseball fans.

Home of the National Baseball Hall of Fame, it’s also a charming village with historic architecture, boutique shops, and scenic views of Otsego Lake.

Even if you’re not a sports fan, the small-town charm and museums make it worth the trip.

Lake George

Finally, Lake George is pure scenic beauty.

Nestled in the Adirondacks, the town sits at the southern tip of a sparkling lake surrounded by mountains.

Stroll the charming streets, hop on a boat tour, or just soak up the views from the shoreline.

Summer brings festivals, outdoor concerts, and plenty of family-friendly fun, while fall shows off the region’s jaw-dropping foliage.

