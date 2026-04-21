The Usual “Most Picturesque” Suspects

Every time a list of the most charming small towns in the U.S. comes out, it’s basically the same familiar lineup. You’ll see places like Telluride, Colorado, Bar Harbor, Maine, and Park City, Utah—the postcard-perfect towns with mountain views, coastal sunsets, and streets that look like movie sets.

So when New York shows up on one of these lists, most people already assume they know the answer.

Usually, it’s going to be Lake George, Lake Placid, Cooperstown, or one of those quiet, scenic Finger Lakes towns that feel like they were designed for the fall foliage season.

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The New York Pick That Surprised People

But in one national feature highlighting 20 of the most picturesque small towns in the country, the New York entry wasn’t what most people expected.

Instead of the Adirondacks or a lakeside village, the spotlight landed on Oneonta.

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Now, Oneonta doesn’t usually get tossed into these conversations, which is part of what makes its inclusion stand out. It’s a small town in New York’s Susquehanna Valley with a downtown that still holds onto its historic character.

You’ve got buildings like the Beaux Arts-style Oneonta Hotel and the Queen Anne-style Masonic Lodge, giving the area a real sense of history instead of something manufactured for tourists. It feels lived-in, not staged.

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More Than Just a Pretty Snapshot

What also sets Oneonta apart is the energy. With SUNY Oneonta and Hartwick College right there, the town has a steady college-town buzz that keeps things active year-round. Coffee shops, small businesses, and local events give it a rhythm that doesn’t shut off after summer ends.

It’s not the obvious New York answer—and maybe that’s the point. In a list full of well-known destinations, Oneonta quietly lands a spot by offering something a little different: charm that isn’t trying too hard.