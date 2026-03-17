Thirty Years Riding, One Unforgettable Moment

After 30 years of snowmobiling around New York, Scott and Jennifer Campbell thought they’d seen it all.

But one ride in Old Forge gave them a once-in-a-lifetime, hold-your-breath, stop you in your tracks moment, they’ll never forget. And there's video to prove it.

The Moose Appears… Up Close

It started like any other day on the trails—fresh snow and crisp air. Then, out of nowhere, a moose appeared.

Not at a distance. Not peeking through the trees. Right there.

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Instead of turning and walking back into the woods, the majestic animal slowly wandered up, getting almost nose to nose.

Credit - Scott Campbell/Facebook Credit - Scott Campbell/Facebook loading...

Stay Still… And Pray

The moose didn’t just glance at the riders and move on. It walked away… then came back.

Scott can be heard in the video telling everyone to stay still as the moose sauntered by.

READ MORE: Man Comes Face-to-Face With Curious Moose

Jennifer admits, “It scared the hell out of me. I’ve always been told they can charge.”

And honestly, who wouldn’t be nervous when a 1,000-pound wild animal strolls up like it owns the place?

Credit - Scott Campbell/Facebook Credit - Scott Campbell/Facebook loading...

A Rare Adirondacks Encounter

Moose sightings in New York are rare—there are only about 700 in the state, mostly in the Adirondacks. To have one approach your sled this close?

That’s a story you’ll tell for the rest of your life.

Read More: Best Place to See Moose in New York

For Scott and Jennifer, this wasn’t just another ride. It was a reminder that even in places you think you know, nature can still surprise you.

Sometimes… it gets way closer than you ever imagined.

Report Moose

If you see a moose, you're asked to report it to the New York Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC). They are conducting a multi-year research project to obtain information on the status of New York State's moose population, the health of the moose, and the factors that influence moose survival and reproductive rate.

If you see a moose, never approach it. Bull (male) moose can be very aggressive, especially in late Fall during the rut.

Hiker Comes Within 5 Feet Of Adirondack Male Moose Gallery Credit: Credit - Dave Wheeler