Here's something you don't see every day. Two moose making a splash as they cross the Moose River in Upstate New York.

Skip Oswald was lucky enough to capture the majestic animals as they crossed near the South Branch of the River about 5 miles from Old Forge.

Oswald said he was standing on the bridge just before noon.

Moose Makes Way Over Moose River

Oswald was able to take a few photos of the two moose just as one was in the water.

Take a look as the moose makes his way to the other side.

Moose More Active

Moose are more active in the fall but be careful.

Cows with calves can be irritable and fiercely protective. Rutting bulls can also be extremely unpredictable, sometimes charging people, farm animals, and even cars.

If you've ever dreamed of seeing a moose, this is the time of year to do it.

It's also fall foliage season in the Adirondacks, which is stunning. If you're lucky enough, you'll get two for the price of one.

Report Moose

If you see a moose, you're asked to report it to the New York Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC). They are conducting a multi-year research project to obtain information on the status of New York State's moose population, the health of the moose, and the factors that influence moose survival and reproductive rate.

If you see a moose, never approach it. Bull (male) moose can be very aggressive, especially in late Fall during the rut.

