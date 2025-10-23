New York State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old girl from Marcy.

According to New York State Police, Paige E. Roberts was last seen on Tuesday, October 21st, 2025, around 5PM when she left her home and did not return. Investigators believe she may be in or around the city of Utica.

Paige is described as 5-foot-2, approximately 150 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. She has a nose ring and a visible tattoo on her left forearm that reads “believe” in black ink. At the time she went missing, she was reportedly wearing gray sweatpants and a gray sweatshirt. These casual clothes wouldn’t stand out, which can make finding her even more difficult.

State Police are urging anyone who may have seen Paige, heard from her, or has any information at all, no matter how small it may seem, to call them immediately at (315) 366-6000 and reference case number NY2501042972. Troop D’s Public Information Officer is Trooper Jennifer Jiron, and the investigation is being overseen by Troop D Commander Major Kevin M. Reilly.

When a teenager goes missing in New York, one of the first questions people often ask is: “Why wasn’t there an Amber Alert?” It’s important to understand that not all missing person cases meet the criteria. That’s because New York State uses several different alert systems based on age and risk factors.

What Type Of Missing Person Alerts Are There?

There are several types of alerts for missing people, including the following:

Amber Alert- This alert is used for the most serious child abductions, and is broadcast through radio, TV, road signs, cellphones, and other data-enabled devices. AMBER stands for America's Missing: Broadcast Emergency Response, and was created in 1996 to honor Amber Hagerman, who was kidnapped and murdered in 1996.

Silver Alert- This alert is used for seniors who are missing and at risk. Silver Alerts are broadcast through commercial radio stations, television stations, cable television, and variable-message signs on roadways.

Ashanti Alert- This alert is used for missing adults who are too old for an Amber Alert, and too young for a Silver Alert.

Blue Alert- This alert is used to help locate people suspected of killing or seriously injuring a member of law enforcement.

Missing/Endangered Alert- This alert is a notification to the media and public that contains information about a missing person, abductor, and/or suspect.

You can read more from New York State online here.

Nearly 70 Children Are Missing In New York Take a look at these photos and see if you can help a New York family in need.