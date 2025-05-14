Talk about a life-changing cup of coffee. One lucky winner in Upstate New York won $10 million dollars while sipping their morning brew.

A Stewart’s customer in Canton, New York just won $10 million after grabbing a $10 Million Bonus scratch-off ticket. They bought the ticket during a stop at the East Main Street shop on Sunday, May 3rd. Coffee in one hand, winning ticket in the other. Now they need to make room for the million dollars, and by million, $10 million.

Believe it or not, this is the second time this year a Stewart’s shopper has scored big. Earlier, someone at their Sharon Springs location hit a $3.37 million jackpot with a Set For Life ticket. And they’re not alone either because so far this year, more than 15 Stewart’s customers have taken home at least $10,000 from scratch-offs.

New York Moviegoers Could Cash In On $2.5 Million Settlement

If you've watched a Regal Cinema movie in New York recently, you may be owed some cash. Anyone who bought an electronic movie ticket through Regal’s website or app between July 31, 2023, and July 15, 2024, is getting some money.

Why? Because Regal was called out for not being totally upfront about those pesky online booking fees. A class action lawsuit claims Regal didn’t clearly show those fees before you hit “buy,” which is against the law in New York State.

Regal isn’t saying they did anything wrong, but they did agree to a $2.5 million settlement to put the whole thing behind them. You can learn more if you're owed money online here.