More Meat Recalled in Deadly Multi-State Listeria Outbreak

More meat is being recalled in the massive multi-state Listeria outbreak that has killed two people.

34 people have gotten sick in 13 states, so far. All but one have been hospitalized and two have died, one in Illinois and another in New Jersey.

7 million additional pounds of Boar's Head deli meat are being recalled after liverwurst caused an outbreak of Listeria.

Listeria Side Effects

Listeria is a bacteria that is especially harmful for women who are pregnant, seniors older than 65, or anyone with weakened immune systems.

The symptoms usually begin about 2 weeks after eating food contaminated with Listeria. However, the CDC says it may start as early as the same day or as late as 10 weeks after.

If anyone experiences the following symptoms they are asked to call their healthcare provider right away:

Fever

Muscle aches

Tiredness

Headache

Stiff neck

Confusion

Loss of balance

Seizures

Listeria can cause pregnancy loss, premature birth, serious illness or death in newborns.

Throw Out & Disinfect

71 products produced at a plant in Virginia between May 10, 2024, and July 29, 2024, under the Boar’s Head and Old Country brand names are under the expanded recall.

The recalled meats were distributed to retail locations nationwide. The Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) recommends retailers clean and sanitize all food and non-food surfaces and throw away any open meat and cheeses in the deli.

Customers who have purchased any of the recalled meat should also throw it away and clean their refrigerators thoroughly to prevent the risk of cross-contamination.

Anyone with questions can call Boar’s Head Provisions Co., Inc., Customer Service at 1-800-352-6277 or the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854).

The FSIS is working with the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and state officials as the investigation continues.

