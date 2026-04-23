Something New Is Sizzling in Hamilton

Word is spreading fast in Hamilton, NY—and this time, it’s not just BBQ smoke.

The Ray Brothers BBQ family is putting something new on the table, and it’s got that old-school butcher shop feel with a fresh twist.

A new venture called L&M’s – LaGreca’s Meat Market is getting ready to open inside the Kendrick Building, and it’s not just another storefront. This is bringing back a piece of family history.

Back to Where It All Started

The idea actually goes way back.

The LaGreca family once ran a meat market in Hamilton called L&M Market—short for LaGreca & Mirabito.

READ MORE: Food Network Names Ray Brothers BBQ Home to Best Ribs in NY

Now, generations later, that same spirit is getting a reboot, but with a modern twist and a whole lot more variety.

Think upscale, old-school butcher shop vibes right in the heart of town.

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More Than a Meat Counter

This isn’t your average grab-and-go setup. The plan is a full butcher counter with beef, pork, and poultry, plus a deli case stacked with RBQ-style meats, sides, cheese, and hot items sold by the pound.

There’s even going to be a seafood counter with everyday offerings and special orders available.

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And yes—there will be sandwiches to go, even if it’s not a full sandwich shop. Just enough to make things interesting (and convenient).

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Still Coming Together, Still Growing

The space is still in its final stages, but the excitement is already there.

On top of that, they’re also looking to hire—3 to 4 positions, full and part-time, with training included. The shop will generally run Tuesday through Saturday, 9 to 5, keeping things simple and steady.

Full-time roles will need food service experience, but part-time spots are a little more flexible.