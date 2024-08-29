Massive Industrial Fire Breaks Out in Central New York

First responders battled a massive fire that destroyed an industrial building in Central New York.

Emergency crews were called for a huge fire at a building on W. 9th Avenue off of N. Main Street in Gloversville. It broke out around 3:30 Thursday morning, according to News 10.

Fulton County Area News captured video of the blaze that neighbors say was the former Taylor Made building.

Few Fire Details

Few details are being released as crews are still on the scene. The building is a total loss and there were no injuries.

A number of roads are closed while crews continue cleaning up.

North Main Street is closed, between Eighth Avenue and West Tenth Avenue.

West Tenth Avenue is closed, between North Main Street and Foster Street.

Wood Street is closed, between West Eighth Avenue and West Ninth Avenue.

More details will be released by the Gloversville Fire Department this afternoon.

