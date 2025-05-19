If you're looking for a way for you and your family to kick off Memorial Day weekend in Central New York, we have the plans for you.

What to Expect at Marcy’s Touch-a-Truck 2025

Town of Marcy's Annual Touch-a-Truck is back on Friday, May 23rd from 4PM - 8PM with more trucks and construction vehicles to explore. For 2025, they will have all the trucks they have had in the past, plus new trucks from Utica Mack Inc. and Clinton Tractor and Implement Co. It's the perfect way to kick off summer vibes.

Here's a look at other things to enjoy as well:

1) Live music by Uncle Charlie & The Meatballs

2) Please bring your bottles and cans to help support Marcy-Deerfield Pop Warner Football and Marcy-Deerfield Cheering

3) Enjoy two inflatables by Utica Inflatables

4) Free T-shirts for the kids.

5) Enjoy some of the best local food trucks:

"Big Papi's coquito iceys

Brake From The Grind

Catalina's Spanish Cuisine

Brown Brother's BBQ

The Grapevine Mediterranean Restaurant

Oh Crepe & Waffles Food Truck

Polish Road House

Savage Eats Food Truck

Scott's Tots 315

Squeezers Lemonade

Blend The Rules

East Utica Catering Company"

You can learn more about the event on Facebook here.

Youth Football Camp Details for Marcy-Deerfield and Whitestown

Get ready for the 2025 season with the one-day Whitesboro Youth Football Camp on Saturday, June 28th at Marcy Town Park. This camp will be run by Whitesboro Varsity and JV coaches, players, and Pop Warner staff, the camp includes skills and drills for 8U (9–10:30AM) and 10U/12U (11AM–12:30PM). Open to tackle players from Marcy-Deerfield and Whitestown only. Cost is $10 per child, which includes a t-shirt. Marcy-Deerfield families can register by texting Dan Geraty at 315-527-1160 or in person on May 21st, 6–8PM at Marcy Elementary. Whitestown families, register through Whitestown Pop Warner. Deadline to register: June 16th.

