A New Drive-In Is Coming to Marcy, and the Menu Sounds Delicious

Remember when a trip to the drive-in meant burgers, fries, and maybe ice cream after a round of mini golf?

A new business coming to Marcy is hoping to bring back that classic summer feeling, with a few delicious upgrades.

The Marcy Drive In is planning to open in spring 2027 at Palm Springs Mini Golf, just off River Road in Marcy, bringing scratch-made food and some big flavors to a familiar local destination.

TSM/Brett Hall TSM/Brett Hall

Forget Basic Burgers

The owners, Brandon and Kaylee, are giving people an early peek at what they're cooking up, and this isn't just your average hot dog-and-hamburger menu.

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They're planning double smash burgers, crispy chicken sandwiches, French dips served on house-made focaccia, seasoned hand-cut fries, and plenty more.

A Place to Make New Memories

Brandon and Kaylee say opening the restaurant has been a longtime dream, and while there's plenty of work ahead, they're excited to finally share what they're building.

Their goal is to create a place where people can grab lunch, bring the kids for dinner and ice cream, or meet up with friends and stick around a while. They want to serve thoughtfully made food with friendly faces and give people a reason to return.

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They're also hoping to connect with local farms and suppliers who might be interested in providing ingredients for the kitchen.

The owners say they'd love to keep more of their purchasing dollars close to home while building lasting relationships with the people who grow and raise the food.

TSM/Brett Hall TSM/Brett Hall

Opening in Spring 2027

The Marcy Drive In is expected to open at Palm Springs Mini Golf in spring 2027. There's still plenty to do before the first burgers hit the grill, but the early menu preview is already giving people something to look forward to.

And with mini golf, ice cream, and scratch-made food all in the mix, it sounds like a pretty good excuse to make an evening of it when the weather warms up.

It also sounds like a good spot to pick up lunch on the way home since it's right across the street from the radio station.