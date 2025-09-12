If you’ve driven through Central New York lately, you’ve probably noticed something different happening at one old firehouse.

In Manlius, that brick building on the corner is in the middle of a serious transformation, and by this fall, it’ll be serving up tacos, margaritas, and maybe even a little nightlife. Manlius is getting its very own Taco Bell Cantina.

What Makes a Taco Bell Cantina Different

Now, this isn’t your typical drive-thru stop with a Crunchwrap on the go. A Taco Bell Cantina is a whole different vibe. Think upgraded menu options, some unique twists you don’t normally find at a regular Taco Bell, and yes, this one will have a liquor license this fall. According to CNY Central, the project has been in the works since former Mayor Paul Whorrall helped get the ball rolling.

Current Mayor Hank Chapman has carried that torch, echoing the same mission of revitalizing the village. In his words:

“We want better. And for Manlius, “better” means turning a once-vacant firehouse into something that can bring people together."

Neighbors Weigh In on the Changes

If all goes as planned, the new Cantina is set to open in October, and they’ll be hiring soon. But the Taco Bell Cantina isn’t just about food and drinks. The building will also include upstairs apartments, which has sparked a bit of curiosity from neighbors. Some wonder how tenants will feel living above a busy restaurant and bar scene. As one neighbor told CNY Central, “I don’t think I would choose it.” On the other hand, others see the development as a step in the right direction. “They’re building like crazy! We need more of that” said another longtime local.

Chapman is quick to point out that this project isn’t happening in a bubble. It’s part of a bigger conversation about what the future of Manlius looks like. The village has been applying for grants and seeking community input on what residents want to see next. Whether that’s more restaurants, shops, or events, the Cantina is just the beginning.

And through it all, the preservation of the old firehouse has been a top priority. Chapman put it best:

“It’s an important part of our community…they’ve preserved it, they’ve beautified it, I think the building looks really, really great right now.”

So, love it or hate it, Manlius is about to make Taco Bell history. Come October, the firehouse will ring with a new kind of bell.

