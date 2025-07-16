Imagine grabbing a slice of pizza—then realizing you’ve just won $30,000?

That's what happened on the evening Take 5 drawing for July 14th. It happened at Maloney’s Superette on Stolp Avenue in Syracuse, when someone matched all five numbers—7, 16, 18, 24, 29—on their evening ticket to hit big and won $29,668.50.

How Take 5 Works in New York

So how does Take 5 work? It’s simple: players pick five numbers between 1 and 39 for just $1 a ticket. Drawings happen twice daily—2:30PM and 10:30PM Eastern—with prizes awarded for matching two or more numbers. The jackpot is parimutuel—meaning winnings depend on how many tickets hit—but generally lands in the tens of thousands. The overall odds of winning any prize are about 1 in 8.8, while matching all five is around 1 in 575,757.

For an additional $1, match any of your numbers with any of the Instant Win numbers printed on your ticket and win the amount shown, up to $500 per number."

And of course, the celebration started in classic Central New York style—at Maloney’s Superette, home to Maloney’s Pizzeria. This neighborhood staple is located at 405 Stolp Ave. They're celebrated for their hand-crafted pizzas, especially their classic cheese, along with wings and easy curbside pickup.

What Happens When You Win Over $5,000?

Savvy players know that New York Lottery winnings over $600 must be claimed at a lottery customer service center, and anything over $5,000—including this nearly $30K prize—requires more formal paperwork. Just remember- whether you’re grabbing a slice at Maloney’s or filling out your Take 5 slip, someone just turned dinner into nearly thirty grand. Not a bad night out in Central New York.

