Malnourished Utica Dog Makes Amazing Comeback; All Thanks to You

This comeback story will warm your heart. And it's all thanks to your help!

Anita's Stevens Swan Humane Society does incredible work in Central New York, saving dogs from near death and bringing them to new families in our neighborhood. Their goal is to save every animals life that walks through their door, even when there might be no hope left.

Credit - Anita's Stevens Swan Humane Society Credit - Anita's Stevens Swan Humane Society loading...

Meet Nova

Back in September, Stevens Swan welcomed in an extremely emaciated dog to their shelter. Right away, they provided care to her and named her Nova.

She was found alongside Route 12 in Utica, nearby to the shelter. A passerby had noticed Nova all by herself, starving and barely hanging on. As soon as the driver opened their door, Nova hopped in and they went right to the shelter.

Credit - Anita's Stevens Swan Humane Society Credit - Anita's Stevens Swan Humane Society loading...

At first glance, the shelter didn't think she was going to make it much longer. Weighing only 45 pounds, it would take a while for her to be back to normal. But slowly overtime, Nova began regaining her strength and filling out once again.

Back To Normal!

Flash forward to now, Nova has gained 25lbs back (70.6lbs) and is looking amazing. She can still gain more weight, but just look at her happy face!

Credit - Anita's Stevens Swan Humane Society Credit - Anita's Stevens Swan Humane Society loading...

Having gained some weight back, she is back to her happy and energetic 5-year-old self. Nova has gotten along with everyone at the shelter, including other big dogs, and is ready to find her new home.

Adopt A Dog Today

Come meet Nova and all the other dogs at Steven Swan Humane Society. Nova is looking for a home ready to enjoy a strong and energetic dog. She is getting spayed soon and having part of her tail removed, due to an exposed bone.

A dog meet is always required if you have other dogs, in order to ensure it's a good fit. Nova will also need a home that doesn't have small dogs or cats.

Credit - Anita's Stevens Swan Humane Society Credit - Anita's Stevens Swan Humane Society loading...

Nova isn't the only amazing comeback story from Anita's Steven Swan Humane Society. So many animals are given another shot at life, all thanks to your donations. Any contribution you make helps support the animals in the shelter.

Donate or adopt an animal today to change their and your life for the better. They are open Tuesday through Friday 11am-5pm and Saturdays 11am-4pm. You can call them at 315-738-4357 and visit at 5664 Horatio Street in Utica.

Meet the 19 Beagle Pups Saved By CARE of DC in Wappingers Falls, NY 4,000 beagels were recently saved from terrible conditions at a breeding facility in Virginia. 19 of them are up for adoption through CARE of DC in Wappingers Falls, NY.

300 Animals Rescued From Deplorable Conditions Hundreds of animals were rescued from deplorable conditions inside a Long Island home.

Over 20 Animals Rescued From 'Deplorable Conditions' in Oneida County Home After Owner Dies Over 20 animals living in deplorable conditions were rescued by the Anita Stevens-Swan Humane Society after the owner died. Now they need a new home.

New York State Police Rescue More Than Humans New York State Police rescue more than humans. They help save defenseless animals too.