Did Record 27th Tornado Touch Down in Madison County, New York

Did a record 27th tornado touch down in Madison County?

The National Weather Service in Binghamton issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch but there was nothing about possible tornadoes on Monday, August 5.

One did touched down in Buffalo. The EF-1 twister hit downtown just before 1 PM and officially set a record for the most tornadoes in a year - 26. But was there 27?

It looks another tornado may have touched down in the Hamilton area in Madison County.

New York Tornadoes in 2024

February 28

Chenango (Broome County) EF-1

June 22

West Winfield (Herkimer County) EF-1

July 10

Forestport (Oneida County) EF-0

Town of Aurora (Erie County) EF-1

Town of Eden (Erie County) EF-2

Arkwright to Hanover (Chautauqua County) EF-1

Darien to Alexander (Genesee County) EF-0

Town of Redfield (Oswego County) EF-1

Town of Wolcott (Wayne County) EF-TBD

July 15

Town of Pavilion (Genesee County) EF-0

Virgil (Cortland County) EF-0

Canandaigua (Ontario County) EF-0

Lincklaen State Forest (Chenango County) EF-0

July 16

Rome (Oneida County) EF-2

Canastota (Madison County) EF-1

Town of Lee (Oneida County) EF-1

Ohio (Herkimer County) EF-1

Limkiln Lake (Herkimer County) EF-1

Wilcox Lake (Hamilton County) EF-1

Wells (Hamilton County) EF-1

Oxbow Lake (Hamilton County) EF-1

Chestertown (Warren County) EF-0

Great Sacandaga Lake (Saratoga County) EF-1

July 24

Town of Orwell (Oswego County) EF-0

Broadalbin (Fulton County) EF-0

August 5

City of Buffalo (Erie County) EF-1

Madison County ?

Crews and First Responders are still assessing the damage in the Southern part of the county.

Several reports of downed trees came in Monday afternoon making roads impassable. Everyone is being asked to use caution in the areas of Hamilton, Brookfield, Lebanon, Morrisville, and other areas in the southern part of the County.

Bryce Fleming took drone footage of the latest damage created by Mother Nature.

Lebanon Damage

Billie Jo Strait shared damage at Lebanon Reservoir Campground.

Strange Clouds in Waterville

Brooke Lewis captured strange cloud formations in Waterville.

9 Confirmed Tornados in New York All in 1 Day, So Far It's been a brutal month for tornadoes in New York State. That's not something you think you'd hear unless you lived in the Midwest or the South.

