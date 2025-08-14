If you live in Madison County, you’ll want to plan to stay indoors for a few hours this week while the county sprays for mosquitoes. Some have tested positive for the Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) virus, so officials are taking action to help keep residents safe.

The spraying is scheduled for Friday, August 15, 2025, from 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM, weather permitting. If Mother Nature doesn’t cooperate, the county will move the spraying to Saturday, August 16th.

It'll cover 11,500 acres in the Town of Sullivan, roughly south of Route 31, west of Lakeport Road, north of Fyler Road, and east of Bridgeport-Kirkville Road.

Do I Need to Leave the Area?

Nope! You don’t need to leave during spraying.

When done by licensed professionals, aerial spraying is very low risk for people, pets, and the environment.

The insecticide is applied in tiny amounts, so you’re unlikely to breathe in or touch enough to cause harm.

Protect Yourself During Spraying

Even though the risk from aerial spraying is very low, there are some simple steps to reduce exposure.

Stay indoors during spraying and for about 30 minutes afterward.

If you have asthma or other respiratory issues, definitely stay inside.

Close your AC vents or use the recirculate setting to keep outdoor air out.

Outdoor toys and equipment may have a little residue, but it’s not a big health risk. Washing with soap and water is optional.

If you get sprayed directly, rinse your eyes immediately and wash any exposed skin and clothing. Always wash produce thoroughly before eating, and if you believe you’re having a reaction, call the Upstate Poison Control Center at 1-800-222-1222.