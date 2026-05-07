A Morning in Madison County That Could’ve Been So Much Worse

It’s the kind of video you don’t forget. A school bus stops to pick up a student, and then out of nowhere, a truck comes flying in at what looked like full speed and slams right into the back.

No time to react. No warning. Just impact.

This all unfolded in Madison County, and while the footage is tough to watch, the outcome is what matters most here: somehow, incredibly, no one was seriously injured.

Traumatic Day for All

Savannah Bridge was driving the bus and said, "It was the scariest day of my life. I've never been in an accident before, so that was traumatic."

Miraculously, none of the kids were seriously injured. "Thankfully, everyone is ok," said Bridge.

And the truck driver? Trapped in the wreckage and had to be rescued.

Troopers told Bridge the driver was going 50 to 60 miles per hour.

A Rule That Suddenly Makes a Lot More Sense

Sheila Furner Buschor, who is also a bus driver, shared the scary footage with a reminder of why kids can't sit in the back of the bus when it's not full.

"This is a statewide rule, not just mine," Sheila shared.

She’s been rear-ended three times in a bus. Once in her own car. And to make it even more real, her niece and nephews were actually on that Madison County bus when it happened.

“They’re okay,” she said. And honestly, that’s the headline.

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When “Overreacting” Isn’t Overreacting

Moments like this are exactly why those rules exist. Not to be difficult—just to keep people safe in situations you can’t control.

Because at the end of the day, you can do everything right behind the wheel of that bus…and it still comes down to the driver behind you.

This time, everyone walked away. And that’s what matters.