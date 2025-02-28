Country Takes Over The Great New York State Fair August 28th

Get ready country fans- You won't want to miss this country concert coming to the Great New York State Fair.

Maddie & Tae are coming to the Great New York State Fair. The award-winning duo will hit the Chevy Court stage on Thursday, August 28th at 6:00PM. You already know it’s gonna be a show full of singalongs and country feels.

About Maddie And Tae

If you need a refresher, Maddie & Tae first made waves back in 2014 with their hit “Girl in a Country Song.” It shot straight to No. 1 and made them one of the only female duos to ever top the Country Airplay chart. Since then, they’ve kept the hits coming with songs like “Fly,” “Friends Don’t,” and the triple-platinum heartbreaker “Die From a Broken Heart.”

“Maddie & Tae have been a huge part of country music for years, and I have no doubt fairgoers will be singing every word with them at Chevy Court.”

Over the years, Maddie & Tae have toured with country legends like Carrie Underwood, Brad Paisley, and Dierks Bentley, and they’ve racked up awards from the ACMs, CMAs, and more. Now they’re bringing all that energy to The Fair, and you can catch the show free with your fair admission.

The Great New York State Fair runs from Wednesday, August 20th through Labor Day, September 1st. Tickets are just $8 for adults, and kids under 12 and seniors 65+ get in free. Maddie & Tae are just one part of the 2025 Chevrolet Music Series, which features 41 national acts playing at Chevy Court and Suburban Park throughout The Fair. From Cheap Trick to KIDZ BOP to Sister Hazel, there’s a little something for everyone.