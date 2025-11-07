The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade officially rings in the holiday season for the 99th year. Wait until you see what's new at the party this year.

The parade boasts 5,000 volunteers, 32 balloons, 27 floats, 11 marching bands, and a partridge in a pear tree. That last part was a joke. There's no partridge or a pear tree.

But there is the biggest star of all - Santa Claus.

Parade Performances

The parade is packed with performances.

At Herald Square, you can catch the daytime debut of EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and REI AMI, the voices behind Netflix’s animated hit KPop Demon Hunters. Broadway fans, get ready for Buena Vista Social Club, Just in Time, and Ragtime, bringing the theater magic to the streets.

And let’s not forget the Radio City Rockettes, celebrating their 100th anniversary with those signature high kicks that never fail to impress.

The star-studded lineup also includes Ciara, Gavin DeGraw, Jewel, Lil Jon, and even Olympian Ilia Malinin.

New Balloons & Floats

The famous character balloons have been flying over New York City on Thanksgiving morning since 1927. The iconic creations take about six months to come to life.

Four new balloons will debut this year: Buzz Lightyear, Pac-Man, Shrek’s Onion Carriage, and Mario, while six new floats from Lego, Holland America, Lindt, Stranger Things, Labubub, and Serta join the celebration.

Some classic balloons from early parades are being reimagined and reintroduced, paying homage to the parade’s rich history.

How to Watch

The 99th Macy's parade will kick off from West 77th Street and Central Park West, march down a 2.5-mile route, and arrive at Macy’s iconic Herald Square flagship store.

Portions of the route will be designated for public viewing. Can't make it in person?

Watch all the floats, balloons, marching bands, clowns, and performances live on NBC and Peacock from 8:30 AM to noon on Thursday, November 27.