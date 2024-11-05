17 New Balloons & Floats Debut at Biggest Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade
The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade officially rings in the holiday season for the 98th year. Wait until you see what's new to the party this year.
This largest lineup yet will include 7 featured character balloons, 33 floats, 15 heritage and novelty balloons, more than 700 clowns, 11 marching bands, 10 performance groups and music’s biggest stars. And let's not forget the biggest star of all - Santa Claus.
"The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is a beloved tradition that marks the beginning of the holiday said Will Coss, Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade executive producer.
High-Flying Inflatables & Fantastic Floats
The famous character balloon have been flying over New York City on Thanksgiving morning since 1927. The iconic creations take about six months to come to life.
22 character balloons will float above the crowd, as long as Mother Nature cooperates. Strong winds can cause havoc and ground all the balloons.
This year six new characters will come out to play.
READ MORE: Longest Christmas Light Display in the World Worth Drive from NY
All of the signature balloons will be prepared during a special inflation event the day before on Wednesday, November 27 from 12 pm - 6 pm on the Upper West Side.
33 floats will glide through the streets with seven making a Macy’s Parade debut.
17 New Balloons & Floats at 98th Macy's Thanksgiving Parage
Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams
Parade of Stars
The biggest stars in entertainment, from TV, movies and music, will be spending Thanksgiving in the Big Apple this year.
Dan + Shay
Dasha
Jimmy Fallon & The Roots
Coco Jones
Walker Hayes
Ariana Madix
Joey McIntyre
Idina Menzel
T-Pain
The Temptations
The War and Treaty
READ MORE: 11 Christmas Towns in NY to Make You Feel Like You're in a Hallmark Movie
“TODAY’s” Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker will return to host the annual parade.
Parade Route
The 98th Macys parade will kick off from West 77th Street and Central Park West, march down a 2.5-mile route and arrive at Macy’s iconic Herald Square flagship store.
Portions of the route will be designated for public viewing.
"Spectators should avoid bringing large bags, umbrellas, backpacks, and strollers. Public entering viewing streets may be subject to a security search."
READ MORE: Be Holiday Hero With Secret to Juiciest Turkey You'll Ever Eat
Cant make it in person? Watch all the floats, balloons, marching bands, clowns and performances live on NBC and Peacock from 8:30 AM to noon on Thursday, November 28. There's also an encore performance at 2 PM.
13 New Balloons & Floats in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams