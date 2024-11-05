The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade officially rings in the holiday season for the 98th year. Wait until you see what's new to the party this year.

This largest lineup yet will include 7 featured character balloons, 33 floats, 15 heritage and novelty balloons, more than 700 clowns, 11 marching bands, 10 performance groups and music’s biggest stars. And let's not forget the biggest star of all - Santa Claus.

"The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is a beloved tradition that marks the beginning of the holiday said Will Coss, Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade executive producer.

Macy's Hosts Its Annual Thanksgiving Day Parade In New York Getty Images loading...

High-Flying Inflatables & Fantastic Floats

The famous character balloon have been flying over New York City on Thanksgiving morning since 1927. The iconic creations take about six months to come to life.

22 character balloons will float above the crowd, as long as Mother Nature cooperates. Strong winds can cause havoc and ground all the balloons.

This year six new characters will come out to play.

All of the signature balloons will be prepared during a special inflation event the day before on Wednesday, November 27 from 12 pm - 6 pm on the Upper West Side.

33 floats will glide through the streets with seven making a Macy’s Parade debut.

Get our free mobile app

17 New Balloons & Floats at 98th Macy's Thanksgiving Parage Check out 17 new balloons, ballonicles, and floats featured in the 98th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

Parade of Stars

The biggest stars in entertainment, from TV, movies and music, will be spending Thanksgiving in the Big Apple this year.

Dan + Shay

Dasha

Jimmy Fallon & The Roots

Coco Jones

Walker Hayes

Ariana Madix

Joey McIntyre

Idina Menzel

T-Pain

The Temptations

The War and Treaty

“TODAY’s” Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker will return to host the annual parade.

2023 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Getty Images loading...

Parade Route

The 98th Macys parade will kick off from West 77th Street and Central Park West, march down a 2.5-mile route and arrive at Macy’s iconic Herald Square flagship store.

Portions of the route will be designated for public viewing.

"Spectators should avoid bringing large bags, umbrellas, backpacks, and strollers. Public entering viewing streets may be subject to a security search."

Cant make it in person? Watch all the floats, balloons, marching bands, clowns and performances live on NBC and Peacock from 8:30 AM to noon on Thursday, November 28. There's also an encore performance at 2 PM.

Credit - Macy's Inc. Credit - Macy's Inc. loading...