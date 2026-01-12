If you were hoping 2026 would bring good news for mall lovers, one major retailer might’ve missed the memo.

The iconic department store Macy's has kicked off the new year with another round of store closures in 12 states, including one in New York.

It's all part of its “Bold New Chapter” plan to shutter dozens of underperforming locations and invest more in digital and stronger stores.

“These actions allow us to reinvest in go-forward stores and digital capabilities,” the company said in a statement.

14 Closures in 2026

The strategy was first announced back in 2024.

The plan was to close about 150 underperforming stores by the end of 2026. After closing 66 stores in 2025, the company has just revealed 14 more closures slated for early 2026, with liquidation and clearance sales set to start in mid-January.

It’s a familiar story by now, but that doesn’t make it any easier for communities losing a big retail anchor.

Department stores have been struggling for years as more people shop online or pivot to niche boutiques, and Macy’s is just trying to adapt — even if that means shrinking its footprint again.

2026 Store Closure List

Here’s where stores are closing in 2026, according to Axios:

California

• Grossmont Center – La Mesa

• West Valley Mall – Tracy

Georgia

• Northlake Mall – Atlanta

Maryland

• Marley Station – Glen Burnie

Michigan

• Rivertown Crossings – Grandville

Minnesota

• Crossroads Center – St. Cloud

New Hampshire

• Fox Run – Newington

New Jersey

• Livingston Mall – Livingston

• Interstate Shopping Center – Ramsey

New York

• Boulevard Mall – Amherst

North Carolina

• Triangle Town Center – Raleigh

Pennsylvania

• Galleria at Pittsburgh Mills – Tarentum

Texas

• La Palmera – Corpus Christi

Washington

• Budget House Clearance – Tukwila

Some of these stores have been staples in their communities for years, so the closures may sting for shoppers who remember a time when the local Macy’s was part of weekend routines or holiday traditions.

Still, Macy’s says focusing on stronger stores and online sales will help it stay competitive in the long run — even if a few beloved locations have to go.