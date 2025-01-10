Major Retailer Closing 66 Stores, 9 in New York
The closings keep coming. Another major retailer has revealed which stores they will be shutting down and 9 of them are in New York State.
2025 is starting how 2024 ended - with more store closures. This time it's Macy's.
The company announced last month it would close 66 underperforming stores in early 2025. It's all part of the Bold New Chapter strategy unveiled last year.
"We are closing underproductive Macy’s stores to allow us to focus our resources and prioritize investments in our go–forward stores, where customers are already responding positively to better product offerings and elevated service,” said Tony Spring, chairman, and chief executive officer of Macy’s, Inc.
New York Macy's Closing List
9 of the 66 store closures will be in the Empire State. However, most are in the Big Apple and Long Island. Only one is in Upstate New York.
Bronx: Fordham Place
Brooklyn
Brooklyn: Sheepshead Bay
Massapequa: Sunrise Mall
Melville: Melville Mall
New Hyde Park: Lake Success
Queens: Queens Place
Rochester: Mall at Greece Ridge
Staten Island: Staten Island Furniture
See the full list of planned store closures.
Macy's isn't done yet either. More closures are coming. The company plans to shut down 150 stores in total by the end of 2026.
With more people shopping online, the retail apocalypse will probably continue.
