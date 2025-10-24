Think twice before scooping up that big container of “just a little extra” potato salad for your next get-together. What seemed like a simple lunch staple has now sparked a major recall in New York.

Made Fresh Salads Inc. of Bay Shore, New York, is recalling its 5-pound containers of LOBOY Macaroni Salad and LOBOY Tuna Salad after tests found Listeria monocytogenes. These bacteria can cause serious illness.

Listeria Symptoms

While healthy adults might experience short-term symptoms like fever, headache, nausea, or diarrhea, Listeria can be far more dangerous for young children, the elderly, people with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women — sometimes leading to miscarriages or stillbirths.

The recalled products were distributed statewide in retail stores and carry an expiration date of October 20, 2025. So far, no illnesses have been reported.

Routine Sampling

The contamination was discovered after routine sampling by the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets, and production has been suspended as a precaution.

If you bought a 5-pound container of LOBOY Macaroni or Tuna Salad, the company urges you to return it to the store for a full refund. For questions, you can contact Made Fresh Salads at (718) 765-0082.