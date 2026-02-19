Farewell to New York's Legendary Snow Tubing Runs

You know those legendary snow tubing runs in New York that everyone used to talk about? Well… they’re officially no more.

For years, people would pile into their cars, grab a tube, and head to the state's longest snow tubing lanes, which were over 1200 feet long.

There was even a 100-foot vertical drop and tows to pull you up so you could sit back and enjoy the spectacular views of the Black River Valley and the Adirondacks.

Maple Ridge Takes a New Direction

But now, things have changed.

Maple Ridge Center in Lowville has entered into a lease-to-own agreement with Jefferson-Lewis BOCES, and the original operation has closed.

The good news? The BOCES staff and students have a real need for the space and the ability to run it, and they’re aligned on keeping Maple Ridge as a place of welcome for the community.

They’re even supportive of keeping beloved projects like the Meat Canner and the Maple Projects going strong.

Snow Tubing Fans, Take Note

The not-so-good news for tubing fans? Right now, Jefferson-Lewis BOCES does not plan to operate the snow tubing hill.

So while the center itself is moving forward in a cool new way, those epic tubing runs that made winter afternoons unforgettable aren’t coming back — at least not in their old form.

Don’t worry — there are still plenty of spots around New York to go snow tubing. Some even have colorful lights, so you can slide at night!

And with all the snow, there's still plenty of time this winter to head down the hills.