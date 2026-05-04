Somebody in Upstate New York just went from a routine stop at a gas station to a life-changing moment in a single ticket scan.

A winning ticket in the New York Lottery Lotto drawing for Saturday, May 2, hit for nearly $10 million.

The winning numbers were 08, 13, 28, 35, 49, and 54.

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Tompkins County Winner

The ticket hit for $9.8 million. The cash option comes in at about $5.1 million, which is still very much life-changing money, even after taxes take their bite.

The winner was sold at the Speedway on Main St in Groton.

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No word yet on who's holding the winning ticket, but it’s safe to say someone in Tompkins County is either celebrating quietly, pacing their kitchen, or checking that ticket about 47 more times just to be sure.

And somewhere, a Speedway clerk probably has a pretty good story to tell, too.

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Don't Fall For Lottery Scams

Watch out for lottery scams — they come in all shapes and sizes, but the goal is always the same: promise big prizes through emails or texts that look official, as long as you pay a “fee.”

There’s no such thing as a “Mega Millions Sweepstake International Lottery Program,” “Mega Million Jackpot Winners List,” or “Mega Millions International Lottery.” The only way to win a real jackpot is to buy a New York Lottery ticket and match some or all of the winning numbers.

And here’s the rule to remember: winners never pay fees to claim a legitimate prize. If someone asks you for money, it’s a scam — plain and simple.

You can check all winning numbers at Nylottery.ny.gov.