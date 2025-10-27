Give yourself the best kind of gift this holiday season — a little sparkle!

Make plans to check out the Winter Festival of Lights in Niagara Falls — the longest Christmas lights festival in the world.

Stretching over 5 miles, this annual event is totally worth the drive from New York. You’ll find 51 nights of twinkling lights, massive displays, live entertainment, and fireworks lighting up the sky.

Hot Chocolate Trail, Fireworks, Entertainment

The “Sparkling Winter Lights” illumination show captures everything we love about winter — from peaceful snowfalls and the Northern Lights dancing above the snowy tundra, to full-on blizzards and the frosted beauty of the Falls.

Several events are planned for the holiday season.

FREE indoor family entertainment at multiple host venues every weekend and nightly throughout the December holiday period



Special illumination of the Falls every night



Niagara Falls Hot Chocolate Trail



Free photos with Santa in December



Misty Kids Coloring Contest

Winter Festival of Lights

Over a million visitors head to Niagara Falls every year to take in the magic — millions of lights, spectacular fireworks, and memories that go back to 1982.

You can download a map of the light tour at WFOL.com

Admission is free, but small donations help keep the lights shining bright ($5 per person, $10 per car, $1 per bus tour). And if you’re making the trip from Utica (about 4 hours away), don’t forget your passport or enhanced license to cross the border.

New Laser Lights

New this year — the Laser Light Spectacular. A free, family-friendly show that fills the night sky with bursts of color, music, and motion.

Set against the glow of millions of twinkling lights, the lasers dance through the winter air, synced perfectly to a festive soundtrack that’ll have you smiling the whole way through.

Festival Dates: November 15, 2025 – January 4, 2026

Highlights: 21 nights of fireworks, 75+ light displays, over 3 million lights

It’s pure holiday magic — and it’s waiting for you in Niagara Falls.