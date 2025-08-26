Imagine this: You breeze into the airport, don’t even bother digging for that quart-sized zip-top bag at security, and casually walk through with your full-size shampoo, lotion, and sunscreen tucked in your carry-on. Sounds too good to be true? It might not be—soon.

The TSA is actively reconsidering its long-standing 3-1-1 rule (you know, the one from 2006 that limits liquids to 3.4 ounces per container, all crammed into a little plastic bag).

The idea? Modern CT scanners can now render 3D images of your bag’s contents, spotting threats more precisely—and without forcing you to remove liquids.

It Won't Happen Overnight

Homeland Security even hinted this could be “the next big announcement,” following the recent scrapping of the shoes-off requirement. The days of standing barefoot on those cold airport tiles after shedding your flip-flops are finally over. Thank God!

The new scanners even let you keep your laptop and gadgets tucked right where you packed them.

That said, the rollout won’t happen overnight. Some airports—such as JFK, LAX, and ATL—already have these CT scanners, and a few exemptions (including baby formula, medications, and breast milk) are already in place.

However, to completely relax the 3-1-1 rule nationwide, the TSA would need to implement these machines in approximately 2,000 screening lanes at around 430 airports—a feat that is unlikely to be completed until around 2040.

So while your suitcase dreams might still be a ways off, the future airport might just let you keep your full-size soap and shampoo onboard—without slowing you down.