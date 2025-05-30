Residents on Turin Road in Lee Center, New York are raising serious safety concerns about drivers blatantly ignoring school bus stops in the neighborhood.

One local parent, Kaitlyn Stine says the school bus stops daily at a neighbor’s driveway—just 20 feet from their own home—to pick up children.

Despite the bus’s flashing red lights signaling that kids are boarding, drivers regularly speed past without stopping. “You can clearly see my son standing right at the end of the driveway,” the Stine said. “People are absolutely disgusting.”

READ MORE: Hero Bus Driver Save Student From Illegally Passing Vehicle in Rome

New York City School Bus Drivers On Verge Of Strike Photo Credit - Mario Tama / Getty Images loading...

Same Thing, Same Road

Allisha Patnode says the same thing happened to her son on the same road. "My son was getting on the bus on Turin Rd and ae car flew by just missing my son."

The situation has gotten so bad that the bus driver has even resorted to honking at cars that pass while the bus is stopped, trying to warn them to slow down and watch for children.

Stine shared video on social media of the latest jackass racing by a stopped bus as her son was boarding. It's already had more than 6,000 views.

Dangerous Disregard for Safety

This dangerous disregard for safety puts young kids at serious risk and has left families frustrated and worried. Authorities and drivers are reminded that it’s illegal and unsafe to pass a stopped school bus with flashing lights.

The community hopes more attention to the issue will help protect their children.

Get our free mobile app