What started as a thrilling day at Lebanon Valley Speedway took a heartbreaking turn when a local favorite suffered a devastating injury during a stunt gone wrong.

Noah Chaffin, known for his big energy, adventurous spirit, and fearless stunts, was attempting to jump over a car during the Eve of Destruction event. But the jump didn’t go as planned.

Instead of clearing the vehicle, he crashed into the windshield and suffered a serious spinal injury, fracturing his T12 vertebrae.

Shawn Bergdoll, a spectator at the speedway near Albany, caught the tragic accident on video - footage that has now gone viral.

Warning: This video contains explicit language and graphic content that some viewers may find disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.

Family Turning to Community for Help

Noah's friends and family describe him as the kind of guy who brings people together, never backs down from a challenge, and always lifts up those around him.

Now, they're hoping the community will come together to lift him up.

Noah faces a long, difficult recovery — one that includes surgery, extensive physical therapy, and significant medical treatment.

A fundraiser is underway to help Noah and his family with the mounting medical bills and adjustments they’ll need to make to support his recovery. The goal is to raise $20,000 to cover surgery, rehab, and home modifications to make his space more accessible as he heals.

If you’d like to help, every donation — big or small — makes a difference.