Dangerous ‘Foreign Material’ Found In New York Frozen Meals

Nestlé USA is voluntarily recalling a limited number of Lean Cuisine and STOUFFER’S frozen meals across New York State due to dangerous foreign materials.

This recall is due to the possible presence of wood-like material in certain batches. According to the FDA, this recall affects specific products produced between August 2024 and March 2025, which were distributed to major U.S. retailers between September 2024 and March 2025. No other Lean Cuisine or STOUFFER’S products are involved in this recall. So if you don't have the following below, you should be ok. Consumers can identify affected products by checking the batch codes on the side of the packaging:

Lean Cuisine® Butternut Squash Ravioli

Batch Numbers: Corresponding Best Before Dates: 4261595912 OCT2025 4283595912 NOV2025 4356595912 JAN2026 5018595912 FEB2026 5038595912 MAR2026

Lean Cuisine® Spinach Artichoke Ravioli

Batch Numbers: Corresponding Best Before Dates: 4311595912 DEC2025 5002595912 FEB2026 5037595912 MAR2026 5064595912 APR2026

Lean Cuisine® Lemon Garlic Shrimp Stir Fry

Batch Numbers: Corresponding Best Before Dates: 4214595511 SEPT2025

STOUFFER’S® Party Size Chicken Lasagna (96oz)

Batch Numbers: Corresponding Best Before Dates: 4262595915 OCT2025 4351595915 JAN2026 5051595915 MAR2026 5052595915 MAR2026

The recall was initiated after consumer reports, including one potential choking incident, brought the issue to Nestlé USA’s attention. If you have purchased any of the affected products, do not consume them. Instead, return them to the retailer where they were purchased for a full refund or replacement.

Consumers who have purchased these products should not prepare or consume the product and should return it to the retailer where it was purchased for a replacement or a full refund. For any further support needed, please contact Nestlé USA at (800) 681-1676 Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. EST. We are actively investigating the source of the wood-like material. We are confident that this is an isolated issue, and we have taken action to address it."

You can learn more from the FDA online here.

