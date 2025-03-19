Dangerous ‘Foreign Material’ Found In New York Frozen Meals
Nestlé USA is voluntarily recalling a limited number of Lean Cuisine and STOUFFER’S frozen meals across New York State due to dangerous foreign materials.
This recall is due to the possible presence of wood-like material in certain batches. According to the FDA, this recall affects specific products produced between August 2024 and March 2025, which were distributed to major U.S. retailers between September 2024 and March 2025. No other Lean Cuisine or STOUFFER’S products are involved in this recall. So if you don't have the following below, you should be ok. Consumers can identify affected products by checking the batch codes on the side of the packaging:
Lean Cuisine® Butternut Squash Ravioli
Batch Numbers:
Corresponding Best Before Dates:
4261595912
OCT2025
4283595912
NOV2025
4356595912
JAN2026
5018595912
FEB2026
5038595912
MAR2026
Lean Cuisine® Spinach Artichoke Ravioli
Batch Numbers:
Corresponding Best Before Dates:
4311595912
DEC2025
5002595912
FEB2026
5037595912
MAR2026
5064595912
APR2026
Lean Cuisine® Lemon Garlic Shrimp Stir Fry
Batch Numbers:
Corresponding Best Before Dates:
4214595511
SEPT2025
STOUFFER’S® Party Size Chicken Lasagna (96oz)
Batch Numbers:
Corresponding Best Before Dates:
4262595915
OCT2025
4351595915
JAN2026
5051595915
MAR2026
5052595915
MAR2026
The recall was initiated after consumer reports, including one potential choking incident, brought the issue to Nestlé USA’s attention. If you have purchased any of the affected products, do not consume them. Instead, return them to the retailer where they were purchased for a full refund or replacement.
Consumers who have purchased these products should not prepare or consume the product and should return it to the retailer where it was purchased for a replacement or a full refund. For any further support needed, please contact Nestlé USA at (800) 681-1676 Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. EST.
We are actively investigating the source of the wood-like material. We are confident that this is an isolated issue, and we have taken action to address it."
You can learn more from the FDA online here.
15 Foods You Probably Refrigerate but Don’t Really Need To
Gallery Credit: Traci Taylor
26 Iconic New York Foods That Make Our Mouths Drool
Gallery Credit: Traci Taylor