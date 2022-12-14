Lawn Pass: Sit on Grass for Every Concert at Lakeview in Syracuse

Love music? You'll love the Live Nation Lawn Pass that gets you a seat on the grass for every show at St Joseph's Health Amphitheater, Darien Lake, or SPAC in the summer of 2023.

2022 Lawn Pass Includes

1 Personalized pass to the lawn for the 2023 season

1 Fast Lane entry per concert

General parking at Darien Lake. Lakeview and SPAC parking is not included

The Lawn Pass is only good at one location all season. If you're a Shania fan, you may want to get the pass at St Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview in Syracuse.

July 8 - Shania Twain

July 29 - Matchbox Twenty

August 11 - Zac Brown Band

August 16 - Goo Goo Dolls

August 19 - Parker McCollum (not included in Lawn Pass)

September 2 - Foreigner

June 17 & 18 - Dead & Company

June 19 - Dermont Kennedy (not included in Lawn Pass)

July 30 - Matchbox Twenty

August 1 - Foreigner

August 8 - Goo Goo Dolls

August 13 - Zac Brown Band

September 8 - ZZ Top & Lynyrd Skynyrd

July 28 - Foreigner

August 1 - Matchbox Twenty

Get your $199 Lawn Pass to sit on the grass at Live Nation.

FrogFest 2023

If all the concerts coming to New York next summer weren't already enough. FrogFest returns for 2023 too. Polly and Carl will have all the details Monday, March 6 at 7:20 am.