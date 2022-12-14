Lawn Pass: Sit on Grass for Every Concert at Lakeview in Syracuse
Love music? You'll love the Live Nation Lawn Pass that gets you a seat on the grass for every show at St Joseph's Health Amphitheater, Darien Lake, or SPAC in the summer of 2023.
2022 Lawn Pass Includes
- 1 Personalized pass to the lawn for the 2023 season
- 1 Fast Lane entry per concert
- General parking at Darien Lake. Lakeview and SPAC parking is not included
The Lawn Pass is only good at one location all season. If you're a Shania fan, you may want to get the pass at St Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview in Syracuse.
St Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
July 8 - Shania Twain
July 29 - Matchbox Twenty
August 11 - Zac Brown Band
August 16 - Goo Goo Dolls
August 19 - Parker McCollum (not included in Lawn Pass)
September 2 - Foreigner
Saratoga Performing Arts Center
June 17 & 18 - Dead & Company
June 19 - Dermont Kennedy (not included in Lawn Pass)
July 30 - Matchbox Twenty
August 1 - Foreigner
August 8 - Goo Goo Dolls
August 13 - Zac Brown Band
September 8 - ZZ Top & Lynyrd Skynyrd
Darien Lake
July 28 - Foreigner
August 1 - Matchbox Twenty
Get your $199 Lawn Pass to sit on the grass at Live Nation.
FrogFest 2023
If all the concerts coming to New York next summer weren't already enough. FrogFest returns for 2023 too. Polly and Carl will have all the details Monday, March 6 at 7:20 am.