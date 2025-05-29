Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives Hits Central New York Again
Flavortown is making a tasty return to Central New York—and Guy Fieri is behind the wheel once again!
The spiky-haired Food Network star is bringing his hit show Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives back to Syracuse, and this time he’s revisiting an old favorite: Kitty Hoynes Irish Pub & Restaurant.
The beloved downtown eatery, which has been serving up Irish comfort food for over 20 years, will be featured in the new episode titled “From Barbecue to Boxty.”
Second Appearance
This isn’t Kitty Hoynes' first brush with Triple D fame.
Fieri first stopped by in 2012 and couldn’t get enough of their Reuben fritters and Irish meatloaf. Now, more than a decade later, he’s back—and the pub is serving up even more next-level dishes worthy of a return trip to Flavortown.
This time around, Fieri and his crew dove into lamb sliders topped with creamy goat cheese and red onion marmalade, along with a traditional Irish favorite—Kilkenny boxty potato cakes.
Filming took place in March, allowing the team ample time to capture the energy and flavors that make Kitty Hoynes a true gem in Syracuse's culinary scene.
When Flavortown Highlights Syracuse
Whether you're a longtime local fan or a curious foodie looking to discover something new, you'll want to catch this one.
Tune in to Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives on Friday, May 30, on the Food Network to see Guy’s latest visit to Central New York—and find out what has him saying, once again, “Welcome to Flavortown!”
