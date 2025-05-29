Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives Hits Central New York Again

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives Hits Central New York Again

Christopher Polk, Getty Images for Maxim

Flavortown is making a tasty return to Central New York—and Guy Fieri is behind the wheel once again!

The spiky-haired Food Network star is bringing his hit show Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives back to Syracuse, and this time he’s revisiting an old favorite: Kitty Hoynes Irish Pub & Restaurant.

The beloved downtown eatery, which has been serving up Irish comfort food for over 20 years, will be featured in the new episode titled “From Barbecue to Boxty.”

Google Maps
loading...

Second Appearance

This isn’t Kitty Hoynes' first brush with Triple D fame.

Fieri first stopped by in 2012 and couldn’t get enough of their Reuben fritters and Irish meatloaf. Now, more than a decade later, he’s back—and the pub is serving up even more next-level dishes worthy of a return trip to Flavortown.

READ MORE: One of the Best Old School Drive-In Restaurants Can Be Found in Upstate New York

This time around, Fieri and his crew dove into lamb sliders topped with creamy goat cheese and red onion marmalade, along with a traditional Irish favorite—Kilkenny boxty potato cakes.

Filming took place in March, allowing the team ample time to capture the energy and flavors that make Kitty Hoynes a true gem in Syracuse's culinary scene.

Dylan Rives/Getty Images
loading...

When Flavortown Highlights Syracuse

Whether you're a longtime local fan or a curious foodie looking to discover something new, you'll want to catch this one.

READ MORE: Flavortown Comes to Eva's European Sweets in Syracuse

Tune in to Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives on Friday, May 30, on the Food Network to see Guy’s latest visit to Central New York—and find out what has him saying, once again, “Welcome to Flavortown!”

96.9 WOUR logo
Get our free mobile app

10 Amazing New York State Restaurants on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives

These are some of the best New York State restaurants ever featured on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives with Guy Fieri.

25 Restaurants 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives' Should Visit In Upstate New York

We've been taking trips to Flavortown with "Diners, Drive Ins and Dives" since November of 2006. Wouldn't it be nice if Guy Fieri made more tips to Upstate New York?

Guy has traveled to over 37 restaurants in New York State alone. We asked "If Food Network’s “Diners,Drive Ins & Dives” could visit the Mohawk Valley and Central New York, where should they go?" on social media. The responses were well into the hundreds. What we wanted to do was take the Top 25 suggestions. Here's that list for you to enjoy:

Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

Filed Under: syracuse, food network, guy fieri, Diners Drive Ins and dives, Utica News
Categories: TSM