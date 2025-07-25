Are you ready to lace up for a great cause? Kicks for Kids is back—and this year, more than ever, Central New York children need sneakers.

Think back: when you were a kid, running through the day without a worry, jumping in puddles and kicking soccer balls. Those carefree moments are precious. But too many kids in our area don’t have proper shoes, limiting their ability to play, learn, and grow safely.

Why Your Donation Matters

In New York State, nearly 1 in 5 children live in poverty. Some counties like Monroe, Broome, or Onondaga have rates anywhere from 25% up to 35%, and cities like Syracuse, Rochester, Buffalo top 40–46% child poverty in 2022. In New York City, child poverty was at 26% in 2023—the highest ever recorded. Poverty makes everyday basics like shoes feel out‑of‑reach.

And the impact isn't just about discomfort. A Mott Health Poll found that 1 in 7 parents have concerns about their child's foot, and only about 60% feel confident they can tell if shoes fit right. Poorly fitting footwear can cause pain, blisters, poor posture—hurting both physical activity and self‑esteem.

How Kicks For Kids Works

We’ve teamed up again with Excellus BlueCross BlueShield for the Kicks for Kids Sneaker‑a‑thon. Here’s how simple it is:

1) You visit our curated Amazon wish list of children’s shoes.

2) Buy a pair of sneakers (any size/style).

3) Amazon delivers them straight to us.

4) Our partner, The Neighborhood Center, makes sure every pair gets on the feet of a local kid in need.

It’s fast. It’s easy. And with the school year approaching, every child deserves shoes that fit—so they can walk, run, play, and start school with confidence. You have through September 7th to help us out.

Want To Shop?

Click here to shop online through our Amazon list and pick out some Kicks for Kids. It really is that simple to help. You have through September 7th to help us out.

Thank You, Seriously!

Every pair donated helps a child feel seen, comfortable, and ready to join in. We’ll be updating the campaign page regularly with progress updates and totals. Your generosity is the spark that brings sneakers—and smiles—to children across Central New York.

