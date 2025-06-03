Ok this is getting ridiculous! Snow in May is bad enough in New York. But in JUNE! C'mon Mother Nature, enough already.

Parts of New York, including the Adirondacks, woke up to a fresh coating of the white stuff in May. And we’re not just talking about a few flurries fluttering through the air.

Whiteface Mountain got a nice little dusting that would’ve felt more at home in January than just days before Memorial Day.

READ MORE: There's a Hand Carved Tunnel In Whiteface Mountain

Welcome to June in New York

It's now June and it's still cold enough on the summit of Whiteface Mountain for ice. It's not just a thin layer either.

Take a look at the thick coating that is way more than what we saw before the Memorial Day holiday.

Latest Snowfall

This isn't the latest snowfall for the area. Widespread snow fell over northern New York on June 11, 1842.

If you thought about an early summer hike up the mountain or basking in the sun, you might want to bring a jacket—and maybe a snowbrush for the car, just in case.

If you're planning to head toward higher elevations, especially in the Adirondacks, expect slippery trails, lingering snow patches, and chilly temps.

READ MORE: Some Adirondack Hiking Trails Are Off-Limits - Know Before You Go

So while the calendar says summer’s knocking at the door, Upstate New York clearly didn’t get the memo. For now, it’s hot dogs on the grill and hot chocolate in hand. Welcome to spring...ish.

Maybe we'll just skip the season and jump right into summer this year. One can only hope.

Get our free mobile app