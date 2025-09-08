Josh Allen’s pre-game attire was extra special for the Buffalo Bills home opener against the Baltimore Ravens.

The "Director of Billustration" Program

According to WKBW, Allen has been named New Era Cap’s “Director of Billustration,” a role that lets him put a creative spin on his own gear. This year, Allen is taking it to the next level with a heartwarming twist. Oishei Children’s Hospital teamed up with New Era to invite nine pediatric patients to design custom hats for him to wear before each home game. Each hat will then be autographed, authenticated by the Bills, and auctioned online, with 100 percent of proceeds going to the Patricia Allen Fund at Oishei Children’s Hospital.

Jaxson Bauer’s Heartwarming Design

One of the standout designs comes from five-year-old Jaxson Bauer. Born with Myotonic Dystrophy, a condition that affects his muscles and prevents him from walking on his own, Jaxson has already undergone 11 surgeries. Despite the challenges, his creativity shines through in his custom cap, which Allen will wear for week one.

“It’s kind of like a map of his existence, all over the place, chaotic, but still beautiful at the same time,” said his dad, Robert Bauer.

Jaxson’s colorful design features a football surrounding Allen’s Bills logo and a carefully stenciled #17 on the front, perfectly capturing his personality. His parents say the experience has been incredible for their family.

“Doing something to raise money for the place that gave us everything for our son and giving him the best life so far that he can have, it’s amazing.” said Jaxson’s mom, Jordan Dudish.

Auction Details and How to Participate

After each game, all nine hats, including Jaxson’s, will go up for auction. Fans can bid on the hats online, and the auction for Jaxson’s cap is already over $11,000. This Week 1 auction closes at 8PM Tuesday. You can click here to participate and support Oishei Children’s Hospital.